Kiosks could be on the way to downtown Carlisle to replace existing parking meters by the end of the year or early next year.

Director of Finance Richard Juday announced Wednesday that borough staff members are recommending the swap.

He said the borough purchased its current smart meters, capable of accepting coin or card payments, in 2019. The meters had an estimated life span of about five years.

"This year in particular, we've seen a decline in many of those meters, which ramped up our efforts to finding alternatives," Juday said. "The primary issue has been batteries and then a delay in getting new batteries."

Borough staff have consulted with four vendors throughout the year, and Juday said one vendor, Butts Ticket Systems out of Cochranville in Chester County, came out on top considering terms of service and willingness to provide information.

He said vendor representatives have met with borough staff and walked the borough and its downtown parking lots.

Further discussions with representatives from the Downtown Carlisle Organization also prompted borough staff to lean toward the installation of kiosks, Juday said.

"When we looked at the kiosks, obviously it's a big change from what we currently have," he said.

The switch would reduce the number of assets in the borough, providing fewer machines to maintain.

Juday said if the council opts to go the kiosk route, approximately 60 machines would be installed at intervals along each side of each block in the primary downtown area and nearby side streets.

Kiosks would only replace the borough's silver smart meters, he said. Gold parking meters located on the outskirts of town would remain in use.

The borough contains approximately 622 silver smart parking meters and 161 gold coin-only meters that generate a combined revenue of about $290,000 per year, officials said.

Juday said the kiosks would track parking based on license plates and wouldn't require receipts to be displayed in car windows. People would also have the option of downloading an app to pay for parking that would also provide notifications when time is running low, as well as opportunities to purchase additional time.

"One of the things we liked about this vendor is they also offer a transition period where they'll have people available around town ... when this rolls out," Juday said.

The cost of the kiosks would not exceed $470,000, a sum that could be pulled from the borough's parking fund, he said.

Council approval for the swap could come as soon as next week's Sept. 14 meeting, Juday said. If approved, the timing of the switch would depend largely on the vendor's ability to deliver and install the equipment, however, he anticipates this could occur as soon as the end of this year or early next year.

Juday said the borough recently received a "large order" of batteries for the existing meters and will continue to replace these until any new program might go into place.

