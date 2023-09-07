Less than three months after the closure of Frog, Switch & Manufacturing Co. in Carlisle, borough officials are considering what could come next for the space.

The business announced that it ceased operations June 30 after more than 100 years.

Borough staff recommend a zoning change for the site, Director of Sustainable Community & Economic Planning Jared Woolston said at the borough council's workshop meeting Wednesday evening.

The tract consists of more than 30 acres along East High Street at the eastern end of the borough and is currently zoned for I1, or general industrial uses.

Woolston said this allows the "most intense land use activity" including warehouses, large-scale manufacturing and truck distribution.

Staff suggested rezoning the space for urban mixed use, or UM, which would allow for open space, residential and commercial uses, he said.

"The reason we're considering it for the Frog, Switch tract ... [is] they're going through the process of selling off their land," Woolston said. "So this might be an opportunity for council to work with a future land owner to consider some different options for the property."

He said a developer would look at land use and determine what activities they would most likely be permitted to perform. The potential zoning change could absorb some of the demand for various land-use activities and make it less likely that a developer would try to do something outside of the permitted land uses.

"Any uncertainty in a business context is a recipe for loss or some cost that you'll just never get back," Woolston said. "So by zoning it to UM, it's less likely that a developer would ... go for any experiments and try to do something that's not articulated as a permanent use."

Should the council choose to move forward with the zoning change, he said the borough would also have to update its Comprehensive Plan, which addresses areas like land use, transportation, housing, utilities, community services and natural and historic resources, according to the borough. The plan states that the tract is a general industrial area with some smaller sites for residential use.

Woolston said comprehensive planning in Pennsylvania requires municipalities to send copies of the plan to neighboring areas annually.

The former Frog, Switch & Manufacturing Co. land rests along the North Middleton Township line, and Woolston said conflicting records demonstrate that some portions of the tract lie in North Middleton Township while others indicate the area is within the Carlisle Borough.

Woolston intends to work with the borough solicitor for guidance in addressing the inconsistency.

He said the potential zoning change would also require public attention and anticipates a final adoption, if the council so chooses, by November at the earliest.

Photos: Frog, Switch & Manufacturing Co.