Some Carlisle residents may need flood insurance for the first time while others who already had insurance could soon be off the hook, according to updated Federal Emergency Management Agency maps in the pipeline.
Cumberland County's flood insurance rate maps are anticipated to be updated Sept. 7 to reflect special flood hazard areas in the community, the agency said.
Carlisle Director of Sustainable Community & Economic Planning Jared Woolston said the borough participates in the
National Flood Insurance Program, which allows residents within floodplains to get insurance policies and make claims for flood damages.
To maintain program participation, he said Carlisle needs to update its flood map ordinances and regulations to reflect the new FEMA maps, an action that will likely receive the council's approval during the Sept. 6 workshop meeting.
Woolston said Carlisle's floodplain exists almost exclusively around LeTort Spring Run, which extends along south and eastern parts of the borough.
"I want to say that the land area that is in the flood zone has been reduced with the new map, but I don't want to give the impression that everybody's out of the floodplain," he said.
Residents, landlords or business owners can examine their area's flood zone, request floodplain map revisions or purchase flood insurance on
FEMA's website.
Experts say flood insurance prices are expected to go even higher after FEMA changed how it calculates rates.
Photos: Scenes from Carlisle Borough and North Middleton Township's National Night Out
Carlisle and North Middleton Township host a National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday evening. Local first responders provided food, activities, demonstrations and more.
Maddie Seiler
Firefighters with Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services demonstrate a vehicle extraction at Carlisle and North Middleton Township's National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday evening.
Maddie Seiler
The Carlisle Borough and North Middleton Township host a National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday evening. Local first responders provided food, activities, demonstrations and more.
Maddie Seiler
The Carlisle Borough and North Middleton Township host a National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday evening. Local first responders provided food, activities, demonstrations and more.
Maddie Seiler
Inspector Eric Ives with the Federal Protective Service Police with the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security gives out glowsticks at Carlisle and North Middleton Township's National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday evening.
Maddie Seiler
K9 Jackson with the Carlisle Police Department participates in a K9 demonstration during Carlisle and North Middleton Township's National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Spectators watch a K9 demonstration at Carlisle and North Middleton Township's National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Cpl. Jeffrey Kurtz conducts a K9 demonstration with K9 Chaos during Carlisle and North Middleton Township's National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday evening.
Maddie Seiler
The Carlisle Borough and North Middleton Township host a National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday evening. Local first responders provided food, activities, demonstrations and more.
Maddie Seiler
Kasie Eck, 3, sports a pink firefighter helmet at Carlisle and North Middleton Township's National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Mike Murray with North Middleton Fire Company paints a butterfly on Emmalyn Hileman, 6, of Carlisle's face during Carlisle and North Middleton Township's National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services Captain Adam Roth talks viewers through a vehicle extraction demonstration during Carlisle and North Middleton Township's National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday evening.
Maddie Seiler
A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter passes overhead during Carlisle and North Middleton Township's National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday evening.
Maddie Seiler
The Carlisle Borough and North Middleton Township host a National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday evening. Local first responders provided food, activities, demonstrations and more.
Maddie Seiler
Jaylen Debraux, 14, of Carlisle, scales a rock wall at Carlisle and North Middleton Township's National Night Out event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday evening.
Maddie Seiler
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
