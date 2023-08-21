Some Carlisle residents may need flood insurance for the first time while others who already had insurance could soon be off the hook, according to updated Federal Emergency Management Agency maps in the pipeline.

Cumberland County's flood insurance rate maps are anticipated to be updated Sept. 7 to reflect special flood hazard areas in the community, the agency said.

Carlisle Director of Sustainable Community & Economic Planning Jared Woolston said the borough participates in the National Flood Insurance Program, which allows residents within floodplains to get insurance policies and make claims for flood damages.

To maintain program participation, he said Carlisle needs to update its flood map ordinances and regulations to reflect the new FEMA maps, an action that will likely receive the council's approval during the Sept. 6 workshop meeting.

Woolston said Carlisle's floodplain exists almost exclusively around LeTort Spring Run, which extends along south and eastern parts of the borough.

"I want to say that the land area that is in the flood zone has been reduced with the new map, but I don't want to give the impression that everybody's out of the floodplain," he said.

Residents, landlords or business owners can examine their area's flood zone, request floodplain map revisions or purchase flood insurance on FEMA's website.

