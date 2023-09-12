Council discusses ordinances

The Carlisle Borough Council last week addressed updates and action on camera system improvements and previously discussed floodplains and zoning recommendations from the Land Use Reform Subcommittee.

Camera improvements

Updates to the borough’s camera system are on the way after the council approved quotes from Hilton’s Lock and Security in Carlisle for the improvements Wednesday evening.

Assistant Borough Manager Owen Snyder said the quotes authorized the improvements to be completed, and vendors usually require such an authorization to begin a project.

The improvements serve as part of an ongoing upgrade to the borough’s camera system and include both software and hardware replacements, he said.

Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said details regarding the specific changes made to the system are intentionally vague because the cameras play a role in borough security.

Snyder said the total cost of the upgrades amounts to $87,590 and funds were included in the borough’s budget this year.

“Carlisle Borough, like many communities around the world, have systems in place to provide safety to residents and employees,” he said. “Cameras and other technology can be used in a variety of ways to protect the community.”

Floodplain ordinance

The council also approved changes to the borough’s floodplain ordinance Wednesday to reflect updated floodplain insurance rate maps provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Director of Sustainable Community & Economic Planning Jared Woolston said the borough participates in the National Flood Insurance Program, which allows residents within floodplains to get insurance policies and make claims for flood damages.

To maintain participation, he said Carlisle needs to update its flood map ordinances and regulations to reflect the new FEMA maps.

The change, which went into effect last Thursday, could mean some residents might require insurance now that haven’t in the past and other residents might be off the hook.

Woolston estimated the flood zone has been reduced in the updated map compared to the previous one, which was established in 2009.

He said Carlisle’s floodplain exists almost exclusively around LeTort Spring Run, which extends along the south and eastern parts of the borough.

Zoning update

Discussion continued about suggestions to the council from the borough’s Land Use Reform Subcommittee.

Established in December, the committee meets every other week to review borough zoning ordinances in search of potential revisions to accommodate established policies, such as the Comprehensive Plan or the Climate Action Plan, or to help achieve specific goals.

Woolston shared four recommendations on parking and housing during the council’s July 5 meeting.

Parking-related suggestions pertained to a reduction in parking minimums for residential uses, expanded access to shared parking by increasing the distance to joint lots in the borough’s more urban areas and the implementation of an optional fee in lieu of parking minimums per space not provided.

On housing, the subcommittee recommended the borough allow one accessory dwelling unit on properties with existing lawful residential uses that doesn’t count toward density limits. Changes to the building that are visible from public streets, which do not include driveways or alleys, would not be permitted, Woolston said.

These recommendations could be passed together or split up and approved or altered separately.

Woolston anticipates the changes to pass through a series of stages including a solicitor review, public survey, planning commission review, county planning review, school district review, local municipal review and final public notice before the council could officially approve any changes.

Should the changes move forward, he estimates final adoption could occur in November at the earliest.

