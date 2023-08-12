Updated plans for a bicycle pump track, revised guidelines for outside agency funding, a Vision Zero resolution and a leaf collection amendment found their way onto the Carlisle Borough Council's meeting agenda Thursday.

Bicycle pump track

A new project scope and design for the bicycle pump track, a self contained circuit with banked turns and mounds of dirt, at Valley Meadows Park is now in play after receiving council approval Thursday.

Cumberland Youth Cycling Development Board Member Jonathan Cox said the organization put out bids in February for the construction of the original design and received offers higher than the available funding.

The low bid came in at almost $500,000, with another bid pushing $700,000, sending the organization back to the drawing board to rethink the project's scope and design.

"Based on the revised [plans] the council approved in May, we were able to get down to just over $300,000," Cox said. "As a result we continued to work to lower the costs to a little over $250,000, which is much closer to our original budget."

While the changes kept the core loop of the project intact, the updated design cut the track's interior segment, as well as a smaller track that would have been designed for young children, he said.

The project will still maintain its original footprint, and Cox hopes to see the nixed elements completed in the future through subsequent phases with additional funding.

A timeline for the construction of the track remains up in the air, depending on when the remaining funds needed to complete the work have been raised, he said.

However, Cox hopes to clear the site this fall with the help of volunteers and anticipates construction could begin in spring 2024 and last about six weeks.

Outside agency funding

New guidelines for the borough's distribution of funding to local agencies will double both the funding amount and frequency of distribution.

Carlisle Borough Councilor Jeff Stuby said the guidelines approved Thursday will allocate $10,000 twice a year for local agencies dedicated to community improvement.

The borough previously distributed $10,000 annually for community beautification, social programs and services, support of community activities or education.

Another guideline change is that agencies can each receive a maximum of $2,000, down from the previous $2,500 cap per group. But this could be subject to change based on the council's discretion.

The borough's outside agency funding for local organizations comes from both the general fund, which is largely composed of tax dollars, and the parking fund, Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said.

Local organizations can apply to receive the funds by the May 31 and Sept. 30 deadlines, with final approval by June 30 and Dec. 31, respectively.

Vision Zero

Carlisle instituted a guiding document that aims to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries on borough streets through the council's adoption of a resolution in support of Vision Zero Thursday.

Vision Zero is a campaign used across the globe to help prevent severe and fatal crashes through an approach that designs roads to integrate human failure.

In addition to monitoring local traffic data, the resolution calls the borough to create an active comprehensive transportation plan, which focuses on walking, biking and other person-powered transit, by 2027.

"It is the guiding document that we need and as we have other staff and other councilors up here, they can look at this and they can understand what our goals are," Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis said.

Leaf collection

With the anticipated debut of the borough's new leaf vacuum truck this fall, the council approved an ordinance amending the borough code to allow residents to rake their leaves to the curb for pickup.

Previously, leaves were required to be placed at the curb in biodegradable paper bags.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich said staff members plan to use the vacuum truck for leaf collection in all parts of the borough.

Leaf pickup will begin as leaves start to fall, and the borough will release notices to announce the start of the program, he said.