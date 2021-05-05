Watch Now: Gov. Wolf, James Franklin push for vaccinations among college-aged students at Penn State event

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday promoted vaccinations among those attending college with a visit to Penn State University, where a vaccine clinic is scheduled to open.
Wolf was joined by Penn State Football Coach James Franklin and college President Eric Barron in urging students to get vaccinated.
“The sooner we increase vaccine numbers, the sooner we will be back to business – in this stadium, in our hometowns, and in communities across the commonwealth,” Barron said.
“We were pleased to join the governor Wednesday with Beaver Stadium as the backdrop to discuss the importance of getting vaccinated,” Coach Franklin said. “We are optimistic and continue to plan for full capacity in the fall, and we know the role the vaccine plays in keeping the public safe, as well as our ability to have our loyal fans in Beaver Stadium. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.”
The Wolf Administration is encouraging vaccine providers to work with college students and others who may need to get vaccines in two different locations, in case some get their first shot on or near their college campus before returning home. The administration recommended students contact a provider in their hometown to get the second dose and make sure to bring their vaccination card so they receive the proper vaccine.
Beginning this week, providers will no longer be required to order a specific number of doses of vaccine for administration; instead, they will order a total number of doses they expect to administer as first or second doses.
“I encourage all Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Gov. Wolf. “The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can safely get back to doing the things we’ve missed – like cheering on the Nittany Lions in person. Getting vaccinated is a way that each of us can play a part in overcoming this pandemic.”
To help with the vaccination process among students at Penn State, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health established a Regional Vaccination Clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center. The clinic will be open Thursday to May 10 for anyone, regardless of residence, and will take both appointments and walk-ins. The clinic will offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.