Gov. Wolf marks completion of $150 million packaging factory in Carlisle

When at full capacity, the new Pratt Industries packaging facility will be able to push out two billion square feet of corrugated packaging per year, according to the company’s leadership, as high demand in the global supply chain continues to drive business.

Although the site has been up and running for some months, Gov. Tom Wolf visited the facility Wednesday along with the company’s global leadership, to mark an official grand opening.

Located off Allen Road on Carlisle’s western border, the facility is largely automated, with long lines of machinery creating packaging with little human intervention.

“I used to work in a box factory and it looked nothing like this,” Wolf said.

The $150 million facility boasts 215 full-time jobs and is running two shifts, according to Kevin Harkonen, general manager for the Carlisle location. A third shift is expected to be added once more employees are hired.

The corporation, which started in Australia, is now a global operation with 70 sites in the United States run out of a headquarters in Georgia.

With the Carlisle factory, the company’s total investment stateside tops $10 billion, said Anthony Pratt, the company’s executive chair. Pratt’s expansion in the U.S. has been rapid. It built five of the last seven paper mills in the U.S., Pratt said.

His corporation is now the world’s largest privately owned company making 100% recycled products, Pratt said.

“Recycling is an important weapon against climate change,” Pratt said, citing the impact of methane gas released by decaying organic matter, including paper products, in landfills.

Approximately 15% of U.S. methane emissions come from landfills, with methane being one of the most impactful greenhouse gases, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed onto an international plan to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

Wolf cited Pennsylvania’s proximity to the major East Coast markets as an attractive asset for industries like Pratt, as well as the ability of the state’s higher education institutions to train the electrical and computer technicians needed for automated factories.

“I think we have what you need to do well here and I would hope this is just the beginning of investments in Pennsylvania, because we have some great companies here that need the products you’re selling,” Wolf said.

With the global supply chain in a crunch, demand for packaging is extremely high, Harkonen said, from a long list of clients that includes national outlets like Walmart, Home Depot, and Procter & Gamble, as well as regional ones like Pennsylvania’s own Bell & Evans, whose chicken is shipped using Pratt packaging.

“Hiring has been very challenging,” Harkonen said, with staffing the biggest hurdle for the new facility. “With the labor market being as tight as it is, it’s been difficult.”

Harkonen declined to go into details about Pratt’s pay structure, but the company’s online advertising lists entry-level production positions starting at $19.80 per hour.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

