GoComics platform provides close to 500 daily comics, 30 digital puzzles for Sentinel subscribers

Completing our recent transition for comics and puzzles content for our readers, The Sentinel recently launched the "GoComics" platform on our website for all print and digital subscribers.

As part of the recent consolidation and licensing and design of comics and puzzles across all 77 of the newspapers for our parent company, Lee Enterprises, adding more digital options was a focus.

GoComics offers our subscribers exclusive access to almost 500 daily comics, including Calvin & Hobbes, Peanuts, Andy Capp, Wizard of Id, Dilbert and Bloom County. The platform also includes more than 30 digital puzzles and 15 syndicated columns, including “Dear Abby” and “Miss Manners.”

Our e-edition, an electronic replica of the newspaper, now offers a full extra page of comics to subscribers on Monday through Saturday and four full extra pages on Sunday.

All print subscriptions include access to the e-edition and cumberlink.com. You just have to activate an account and create a login and password, which you can do at cumberlink.com/activate.

Or visit our subscription deals page here: https://tinyurl.com/mr39xxdt