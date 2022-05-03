Gleim to co-host seminar on scams

State Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Carlisle, will co-host a seminar this month on the latest scams.

The Scam Jam event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at the Carlisle Family YMCA, 311 S. West St., in Carlisle. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

“During the event, information will be provided on various state and national consumer scams, along with tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud and what steps to take if you do fall prey,” Gleim said in a news release.

Snacks and drinks will be available during the free event, and attendees will also be able to participate in "Fraud Bingo" to win prizes. To reserve a seat, call 717-249-1990 or visit Gleim's website at www.RepGleim.com and click on the "events" tab.

Sponsors of the event include the state Department of Banking and Securities, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Carlisle Police Department.

