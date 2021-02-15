Glaze of ice possible in region Monday evening

A glaze of ice will likely make for slick travel Monday evening into Tuesday early morning, though the amount of ice will be dependent on how warm the surface temperature is during the day Monday, according to ABC27.

The ABC27 weather team said temperatures appear as though they will hover around 32 degrees through most of the day and evening on Monday, making it difficult for any significant ice build-up.

However, a glaze of ice is possible Monday evening, making for slick travel.

With some snow or sleet possible during the day Monday, the bulk of the precipitation will start after 4 p.m. Monday and continue through the overnight. Travel will be icy and slick, and ABC27 warned against any travel through the first half of the overnight hours.

Temperatures, however, are expected to increase overnight, changing the freezing rain to plain rain and exiting before the Tuesday morning commute, though some icy spots are possible early Tuesday.

ABC27's weather team is also tracking another Gulf storm that will move into the area Thursday. The weather team believes there will be steady snow Thursday morning that will transition to a wintry mix later that day.

