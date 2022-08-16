 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girl Scouts to introduce chocolate raspberry cookie in new lineup

Raspberry Rally

Girl Scouts will offer Raspberry Rally cookies for sale online in the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season.

 provided by Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania and Girl Scouts of the USA on Tuesday announced the new cookie in its 2023 season lineup: Raspberry Rally.

The thin, crispy cookie is a "sister" cookie to Thin Mints and is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint, but dipped in the same chocolate coating.

The new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, which the organization said will enhance the girls' e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

Girl Scouts in north and central Pennsylvania and across the United States will offer the Raspberry Rally cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints, Adventurefuls and Caramel deLites.

Proceeds from cookie orders benefit local councils and troops.

