Girl Scouts push for more recycling in South Middleton schools

Some enterprising fourth-grade students are keeping to the letter of the Girl Scout Law to “use resources wisely” and “make the world a better place.”
Several members of Troop 11466 went before the South Middleton School Board recently to ask for help in solving a problem they noticed in the Iron Forge Elementary School cafeteria.
The cafeteria’s only recycling bin is very small, not clearly marked and barely visible behind larger trash cans placed near where students dump their garbage and return their trays after each meal, scout leader Mary March said.
The only signage is a note in very small print set on a piece of paper on the other side of the wall from where the bin is placed, she said. As a result, the bin escapes the notice of most students and items that could be recycled are ending up in the landfill.
A school volunteer, March helped to decorate the cafeteria early one day for a Halloween party in the evening. On returning for the festivities, she noticed there were only two plastic water bottles in the bin compared to what she described as hundreds of bottles that were disposed of in trash bags. “That shouldn’t be happening,” March told board members.
Troop involvement in the cafeteria bin started when the girls were trying to come up with project ideas to work toward a bronze award, the highest honor bestowed upon junior girl scouts at the fourth- and fifth-grade age level.
Each troop member involved in the bin project invested six to eight hours toward an awareness campaign that included a presentation before school board members Jan. 20. They shared the responsibility of reading from a prepared script that outlined the problem.
Their presentation also pushed for solutions that include better signage and larger bins placed at strategic locations throughout the cafeteria, not just one bin by the return tray area. The girls also asked administrators for permission to host a special assembly to inform students of what can and cannot be recycled.
“The education component is so critical,” board member Elizabeth Meikrantz said. Multiple bins are only useful if students are aware of the importance of recycling, she said.
Board President Liz Knouse suggested the scouts take their case to the board facilities committee where members can discuss the logistics of providing additional bins and better signage. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, Superintendent Matthew Strine told the scouts he can get the legwork underway by having his staff contact Advanced Disposal, the trash hauler for the district.
Board member Bill Hartman took the discussion a step further by suggesting the scouts continue to seize the initiative. “Is it possible for you girls to visit each of our schools and sit down with the principals not only to take care of your school but all of our schools?” Hartman asked.
March told the board the girls had thought of approaching other schools but wanted to focus their first efforts on Iron Forge. It now seems likely the scouts may visit the three other schools in the district in support of recycling in those buildings.
“These girls have a very keen eye on it right now,” March told board members.
