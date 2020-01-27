Girl Scouts push for more recycling in South Middleton schools

Some enterprising fourth-grade students are keeping to the letter of the Girl Scout Law to “use resources wisely” and “make the world a better place.”

Several members of Troop 11466 went before the South Middleton School Board recently to ask for help in solving a problem they noticed in the Iron Forge Elementary School cafeteria.

The cafeteria’s only recycling bin is very small, not clearly marked and barely visible behind larger trash cans placed near where students dump their garbage and return their trays after each meal, scout leader Mary March said.

The only signage is a note in very small print set on a piece of paper on the other side of the wall from where the bin is placed, she said. As a result, the bin escapes the notice of most students and items that could be recycled are ending up in the landfill.

A school volunteer, March helped to decorate the cafeteria early one day for a Halloween party in the evening. On returning for the festivities, she noticed there were only two plastic water bottles in the bin compared to what she described as hundreds of bottles that were disposed of in trash bags. “That shouldn’t be happening,” March told board members.