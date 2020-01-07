The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania on Tuesday launched the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season, which includes a new cookie in the lineup: Lemon-Ups.
Lemon-Ups are a crispy, lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scouts. The new cookie will be available in select council markets and will join other favorite cookies such as Thin Mints and Samoas.
“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies — but the program is about so much more than cookies,” Girl Scouts USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a news release. “Girls learn about entrepreneurship as they run their own cookie businesses."
The national Girl Scouts program also unveiled new packaging for all of the cookies that features current scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences, such as robot design, canoeing and improving communities.
Cookies can be purchased from any registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scout cookie sellers, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.