Girl Scouts kick off cookie season

Girl Scouts Adventurefuls

Adventurefuls are the newest cookie in the Girl Scouts lineup to be offered in 2022.

 courtesy of Girl Scouts

The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania on Thursday officially kicked off its 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season.

Online sales are available this year due to COVID-19, though Girl Scouts will be at in-person booths starting March 4. The total "cookie season" runs through April 10.

The organization said Girl Scouts are again selling cookies in socially-distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and customers safe from COVID-19. In addition to the usual cookie favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas, Girl Scouts this year will be selling the new Adventurefuls, which is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

The local organization said there are a number of ways residents can purchase cookies this year. Those who know a Girl Scout can contact her to help support her business, and others can contact the organization's member services to be connected with a Girl Scout near them by emailing MemberServices@gshpa.org or calling 1-800-692-7816.

Residents can also visit the Girl Scout website at girlscouts.org and use the "cookie finder" to find a local troop for online orders and have them shipped directly or donated to local causes.

