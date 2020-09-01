Girl Scout honored for promoting 2020 Census

Cumberland County commissioners on Tuesday recognized a local Girl Scout for her part in promoting the 2020 Census.
Miriam March, 10, a fifth-grader at Iron Forge Elementary School in South Middleton Township, created a Census 2020 sign that has been displayed in her family's front lawn since spring, and which garnered some attention from residents in Boiling Springs. With the help of her mother and troop leader, Mary, Miriam got the word out on social media about the importance of filling out the 2020 Census.
“I wanted to do this, so that everyone would understand how important the Census is in our area,” Miriam said. “The money helps fix our roads and helps our schools.”
Miriam earned a Census 2020 patch for her achievement, and the commissioners recognized Miriam's efforts during a special event at the Cumberland County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.
As of Tuesday, the county said 75.8% of county residents have replied to the 2020 Census.
“Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. is the deadline for residents to participate in the census. It is vitally important that everyone in Cumberland County gets counted, so that the entire county gets its fair share of federal funding,” county commissioner Gary Eichelberger said.
Data from the census provides the basis for distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually across the country, with money supporting programs that affect housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.
With a predicted undercount costing more than $84.1 million per year in federal funds, the county said they could be missing out on $2,093 per person, per year, until the next census in 2030 for those who do not respond to the Census.
Residents can respond to the 2020 Census by visiting my2020census.gov.
