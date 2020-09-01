Girl Scout honored for promoting 2020 Census

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County commissioners on Tuesday recognized a local Girl Scout for her part in promoting the 2020 Census.

Miriam March, 10, a fifth-grader at Iron Forge Elementary School in South Middleton Township, created a Census 2020 sign that has been displayed in her family's front lawn since spring, and which garnered some attention from residents in Boiling Springs. With the help of her mother and troop leader, Mary, Miriam got the word out on social media about the importance of filling out the 2020 Census.

“I wanted to do this, so that everyone would understand how important the Census is in our area,” Miriam said. “The money helps fix our roads and helps our schools.”

Miriam earned a Census 2020 patch for her achievement, and the commissioners recognized Miriam's efforts during a special event at the Cumberland County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, the county said 75.8% of county residents have replied to the 2020 Census.

“Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. is the deadline for residents to participate in the census. It is vitally important that everyone in Cumberland County gets counted, so that the entire county gets its fair share of federal funding,” county commissioner Gary Eichelberger said.