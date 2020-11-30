 Skip to main content
Giant to host in-store food drive

Giant to host in-store food drive

The Giant Company logo

The Giant Company on Monday announced that it will host a non-perishable food drive this week to help area food banks.

Giant will have collection boxes at the entrance of all its stores through Dec. 3 to collect products that will be donated to local food banks.

Customers may donate items from home or purchase products in the store to donate. Some of the most requested items by food banks include peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna, whole grain pasta, oatmeal and canned soups.

Giant said the effort is to help food banks restock after the Thanksgiving holiday and to prepare for the upcoming winter season.

