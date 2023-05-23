The Giant Company will continue to host its free virtual classes while celebrating dairy as part of National Dairy Month in June.

“Research shows that incorporating dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt, as part of a balanced diet is associated with such health benefits as boosting bone health and decreasing the risk for cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes,” said Kilene Knitter, registered dietitian at Giant. “Our free virtual classes this June offer plenty of ways to incorporate dairy into your meal planning, in addition to ideas to help make real-life wellbeing easier.”

During the classes, dietitians will highlight the benefits of dairy while sharing simple and affordable recipes.

Classes on this month's calendar include Summer Entertaining on June 8 featuring buffalo ranch chicken stuffed cucumber boats; Wellbeing Workshop on June 14 featuring the connection between dairy and weight management; Table Talk on June 14, 21 and 28 featuring dairy industry experts; and Mini Chef Morning on June 17 featuring banana split foil packets for Father's Day.

To sign up for the free classes, visit giantfoodstores.com/wellness. Registration will include a complete list of ingredients needed for each class, and customers can earn 50 Choice Rewards points when they attend the class and provide their rewards card number.