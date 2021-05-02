 Skip to main content
Giant to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at headquarters on May 4
Giant to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at headquarters on May 4

The Giant Company logo

The Giant Company announced it will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its corporate headquarters in Middlesex Township from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Appointments for the clinic can be made at giantfoodstores.com, and the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Signage at the headquarters, located at 1149 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, will direct visitors to the clinic area.

Photo identification, face covering and prescription insurance cards are required at the time of the appointment. The vaccine will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost.

An appointment for a second dose will be made at the time customers receive their first dose.

