Giant prepared to further adapt amid coronavirus, Bertram says

Salad bars have also been stopped, and delis are now fresh-slice only to limit the handling of pre-packaged items. Asked if the company was prepared for the possibility of more drastic measures, such as limiting the number of customers in stores, Bertram said his team has “considered all of those.”

“We’ve had these tabletop exercises to anticipate other scenarios if this escalates,” Bertram said. “If it becomes necessary to limit the number of people who come into the stores, we have protocols for that.”

Thus far, one Giant employee is known to have tested positive for COVID-19, a worker at a standalone pharmacy location in Montgomery County. The location was immediately closed and deep cleaned according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Bertram said.

“The things we had planned to do, such as closing early, doing the cleaning, notifying the Department of Health, all of those things worked as they were designed to work,” Bertram said.

The same protocol will be used if and when other Giant employees test positive, although the possibility remains that the greater concern is with employees who may call off sick but not know whether they have the virus, with testing potentially taking up to a week or more to get a result.