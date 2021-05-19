 Skip to main content
Giant pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccines for walk-in patients on weekdays
The Giant Company on Wednesday announced that all of its in-store pharmacies will over COVID-19 vaccines for adult patients on a walk-in basis on weekdays.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for adults 18 and older with no appointments necessary. Walk-in vaccinations are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Select pharmacies are also offering the Pfizer vaccine to teens ages 12 to 17, though parental consent is required and a parent/guardian must be on-site.

According to Giant's website, the only locations offering the vaccine to teens are the Camp Hill Giant, as well as those in Harrisburg, Middletown, York and Ephrata. To schedule an appointment at the Camp Hill Giant for a teen, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/tgc-vaccines. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling a local Giant pharmacy.

Giant said customers who want vaccinations must wear a face mask, and photo IDs and prescription insurance cards are recommended. The vaccine will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost. If applicable, an appointment for a second dose of a vaccine will be made at the time the customer receives the first dose.

