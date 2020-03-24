You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Giant offers prescription pick-up options for seniors due to coronavirus
alert

Giant offers prescription pick-up options for seniors due to coronavirus

The Giant Company logo

The Giant Co. announced Tuesday that all in-store pharmacies will open early on Wednesdays to accommodate older and immunocompromised people.

Starting March 25 and continuing every Wednesday until further notice, the pharmacies will open at 6 a.m. This change aligns with the modified store hours of 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily announced last week to serve customers who are age 60 and older and for those who are immunocompromised.

Customers should check with their local stores to confirm the hours.

Senior citizens can also pick up prescriptions using the Giant Direct parking spaces at their local store. Prescriptions will need to be paid in advance by calling the pharmacy.

Tracking COVID-19: Charts detail the course of coronavirus in Cumberland County
Department of Health: Cumberland County adds one more positive test result for COVID-19, raising total to 13
Collection: Coronavirus coverage for Cumberland County and Pennsylvania

Once the customer arrives at the store, they call the pharmacy about their prescription pickup. A pharmacy team member will then deliver the prescriptions to the customer’s vehicle, verifying the customer’s information and getting a signature.

For senior customers who do not wish to come into the store, Giant said it now offers to have prescriptions delivered by UPS. The prescriptions will need to be paid by credit card in advance by calling the local Giant pharmacy. The prescription will arrive in two business days, and there will be no shipping charge at this time.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News