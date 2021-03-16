Giant hosts free online cooking classes for children, families

The Giant Co. will continue offering free, live Zoom classes for children and families through March and April.

Giant nutritionists will offer ideas for all ages. For the Family Meals at 5 series, nutritionists are partnering with the Pennsylvania Beef Council for beef dishes that can be put together in 30 minutes or less. Some of the classes over the next two months include ground beef pasta skillet primavera, steak and blue cheese wraps and asparagus fettucine carbonara.

On Mondays at 10:30 a.m., there are classes for those age 6 and younger, with topics including a veggie garden and yogurt dip, Piggy Parfaits, Cucumber Tea Party and Dinosaur Lettuce Adventure.

Another set of classes on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. are for people age 7 to 18 who will learn about seasonal nutrition topics for healthy snacks. Classes in the next two months include green eggs and ham minifrittatas, strawberry Greek yogurt cheesecake minis, strawberry crepes and 30-minute soft pretzels.

All classes are free to attend, though advanced registration is required for each class at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com. A complete listing of ingredients needed for each virtual class is also available on the event page. In addition, customers can earn 200 rewards points when they register, provide their card number and attend the entire nutritionist class.

