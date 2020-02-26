Giant Food Stores announces new name, logo

Giant Food Stores on Wednesday announced it is changing its name to the Giant Co.
The business unveiled its new name and a new logo during the company's annual business meeting Wednesday in Hershey.
You have free articles remaining.
“For nearly a century, we’ve been a trusted part of the communities we serve, helping families come together to share a meal and create special memories,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of the Giant Co. “For us, food and families go hand in hand and as we look to our future, we wanted to make sure our name reflects all we aspire to be as an omni-channel retailer. We are proud of the role our brand has played in connecting millions of families, and as the Giant Co., we will continue to passionately serve our customers and communities for a better future.”
Giant started in 1923 as a two-man butcher shop and now operates 186 stores across four states.
The new logo can be seen immediately at the Giant Center in Hershey and at the company's headquarters in Middlesex Township. Over the course of the year, the company will integrate its new name and logo into its operations.