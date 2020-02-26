Giant Food Stores announces new name, logo

“For nearly a century, we’ve been a trusted part of the communities we serve, helping families come together to share a meal and create special memories,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of the Giant Co. “For us, food and families go hand in hand and as we look to our future, we wanted to make sure our name reflects all we aspire to be as an omni-channel retailer. We are proud of the role our brand has played in connecting millions of families, and as the Giant Co., we will continue to passionately serve our customers and communities for a better future.”