Giant Company to hire 4,000 people for permanent and temporary holiday positions

The Giant Company on Tuesday announced it will hire an additional 4,000 part-time and full-time employees to meet the demand for groceries both currently and into the holiday season.

The company's hiring spree includes jobs for its new store on Grayson Road in Harrisburg, which is slated to open on Oct. 23. Part-time and full-time positions at the new location, as well as other stores across the chain, include cashiers, stocking, deli and other fresh departments.

The Giant Company's distribution center in Carlisle, as well as the direct facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster, are also hiring for positions that include order selections and delivery drivers.

Since the beginning of the year, Giant has hired about 7,000 temporary and part-time team members across its family of stores, including Giant, Martin's and Giant Heirloom Market.