Giant Co. expands Flashfood app allowing customers to purchase discounted items near expiration

The Giant Co. on Tuesday announced that it will expand the use of its Flashfood app to more shoppers after a successful pilot in Lancaster County.

The app allows shoppers to purchase food, including produce, meat, deli and bakery products, that are near their expiration dates at significantly reduced prices.

The app was first introduced in May 2020 at four Giant stores in Lancaster and now is available at 30 stores, including those in York County. No Cumberland County location is yet a part of the program. The app will be available for customers at 170 participating stores by the fall.

“Our ongoing partnership with Flashfood is two-fold: providing our customers with access to fresh foods, while also helping to divert more than 250,000 pounds of additional food waste away from landfills,” said Glennis Harris, senior vice president of customer experience at Giant. “We’ve received great feedback over the past year from our customers, many of whom have told us they can eat more fresh food because of the program. We can’t wait to offer this program at all of our stores and to all of our customers this summer.”

Shoppers can download the Flashfood app on iOS and Android devices and browse deals on items. Purchases are made directly through the app, and shoppers can pick up their order the same day from the "Flashfood zone" inside participating Giant stores.

