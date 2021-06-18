Getting Pennsylvania's vaccination rate to 70% depends on accessibility, education as Cumberland County tops 55% vaccination

The mix of a high percentage of vaccinated people, a low positivity rate and a high incidence rate shows how complicated it can be to trace what factors are influencing the prevalence of the disease. Department of Health acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said factors like masking for unvaccinated people, washing hands and attendance at large events also affect the spread of the disease.

“It’s not a simple one-to-one correlation, but the more people who are vaccinated, the less chance for the virus to circulate,” Johnson said.

For example, Johnson said COVID-19 became more common in younger people as the number of fully vaccinated people over the age of 65 increased. This shows that where there are a large number of unvaccinated people, there is more opportunity for the virus to circulate.

One Pennsylvania county is on the verge of seeing 70% of its eligible residents vaccinated. Montour County ranks as the sixth smallest county, but now has 69.1% of its residents fully vaccinated. It is tied with Forest, Indiana and Sullivan counties for the lowest incidence rate at zero cases per 100,000 people and is tied with Forest and Sullivan counties for the lowest positivity rate at 0% in the week ending June 17.