Geology questions at center of debate for Georgetowne development in South Middleton Township

The latest installment of the continuing conditional use hearing for the proposed Georgetowne development in South Middleton Township Thursday centered primarily on the site’s underlying geology.

Ron Lucas, attorney for project developer Falling Springs Investors, teamed with Katherine Linnell, a hydrologist and senior environmental project engineer with PCS Mid-Atlantic, to guide through questions related to concerns about linear features in the bedrock on the site, the possible expansion of the capture zone for the township’s Well 2 and the flow of groundwater into the lake and Boiling Springs’ famous Bubble.

The proposed Georgetowne development site sits to the north of Children's Lake and the Bubble, located in the Boiling Springs village.

Developer Falling Springs Investors proposes building 196 single-family homes on land that sits between East Springville and South Ridge roads.

In her testimony, Linnell said previous studies and reports do show linear features in the development area, but she said they do not necessarily indicate a zone of weakness. Her conclusion, based on previous seismic testing done, was that the identified features are not fracture traces, or fractures in the bedrock, that would conduct water.

Marcus McKnight, attorney for residents opposed to the development, took issue with Linnell’s conclusions that a fracture trace had to be 1,000-feet long to be significant, saying other studies have disagreed with that assumption.

Based on water use data from the Department of Environmental Protection and the township’s data, Linnell also testified that the capture zone for Well 2 isn’t going to expand. In its peak month of use in August 2021, Linnell said there were 46.9 million gallons of water used from Well 2. Over the year, there was an average daily water use of 1.387 million gallons.

Data from the South Middleton Township Authority shows that residential use in 2020 had an average of 574,642 gallons per day with 4,019 residential connections across the entire system, she said.

Using that data, Linnell determined that the permitted capacity for Well 2 would sustain 7,694 connections.

“Adding the additional pumping from the subdivision wouldn’t cause that zone to expand because it was calculated using a much higher pumping rate,” she said.

Finally, Linnell said there was a very low chance that groundwater from the development could infiltrate the bubble or Children's Lake due to underground features known as diabase dikes. These dikes are impermeable igneous rock formations that pushed into the limestone and shale during the Triassic Age when the Atlantic Ocean was being formed.

“Diabase dikes are seen as groundwater flow boundaries. They’re vertical and they’re almost like walls,” she said.

In fact, she said, the existence of the bubble is due to water from the south flowing up against the dike where it needs a place to come up.

Under cross-examination from McKnight, Linnell said it is possible the tops of the dikes could have fractures, but she said she didn’t know that it would be extensive fractures. She also said it’s possible for the drawdown area for a well to change.

Development plans approved

Two other plans were approved Thursday night.

Supervisors approved a land development plan for Harbour Village, a 40-unit mix of apartments and town homes that’s expected to be built on the former Smith Farm property along South Spring Garden Street. The project includes parking and a walking trail.

Scott Shewell, president and CEO of Safe Harbour, said the project uses low-income housing tax credits that were approved by the Pennsylvania Housing Financing Agency last fall. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units will be designated for individuals and families who are at 60% of the area’s median income or lower. Some units will be available for those at 20% of median income or below, and the development will also accept Section 8 vouchers from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“One of the things that is in severe crisis right now is the amount of affordable housing that is available to those at the lower end of the socioeconomic scale in Cumberland County,” he said. “This project will address some of that. It certainly will not address all of it.”

Shewell said Safe Harbour hopes to close on the financing in early to mid-November, prompting township staff to note the short timeline that leaves for recording the plan given that the Safe Harbour plan is dependent on additional subdivision plans for the site from Smith Farm Developers being recorded. As of Thursday evening, those had not been recorded.

“I think it’s a very noble project. Glad to see it. We do need this kind of housing,” Supervisor Rick Reighard said.

Diakon Lutheran Social Services received approval for a planned extension of its offerings at its campus at 1 Longsdorf Way. The project, which is expected to be built in two phases, includes 108 new independent living units with their associated roads, driveways and landscaping. With its approval, the township also waived requirements for sidewalks, curbs and gutters to be constructed along Marsh Drive.