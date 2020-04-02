Geisinger sets limits on food donations, asks groups to schedule donations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Geisinger Health System, which owns Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, on Thursday said it is limiting food donations.

The health system said that due to infection control protocols, hospitals are unable to accept foods prepared in a home kitchen, and no buffet-style foods, like pizza, cheese and vegetable trays or sandwich platters, can be accepted.

Geisinger can only accept individual, pre-packaged meals or food items prepared in a commercial kitchen with a current food license. The hospital will also accept food in original, unopened packaging, such as pretzels, chips and protein bars.

“We are very thankful for the willingness of our community to help out at this time and are grateful for the overwhelming response,” said Kate Polczynski, associate vice president of supply chain for Geisinger.

The health system also noted that individuals or groups who want to make charitable donations should schedule those donations ahead of time at geisinger.org/fightcovid or by calling 800-739-6882.

Geisinger also noted that monetary donations will be accepted.