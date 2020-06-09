Geisinger celebrates 500th patient with COVID-19 returning home from hospital

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DANVILLE, Pa. — Geisinger on Tuesday announced it has discharged more than 500 patients who were treated for COVID-19 in its Pennsylvania hospitals.

Of those more than 500 patients, about 150 of them spent time in one of Geisinger’s intensive care units, and more than 95 of them were on ventilators and transitioned off during their hospital stay, the health care system said.

Geisinger Holy Spirit on the West Shore has discharged 71 patients who were treated for COVID-19.

“As a large health system, we’re fortunate to have a dedicated staff and resources to provide a high level of care to our communities,” said J. Edward Hartle, Geisinger executive vice president and chief medical officer. “The staff’s effort during these challenging times is inspiring and we’re grateful for their commitment to meeting the health needs of our patients, members and communities now and into the future.”

With declining numbers of new positive cases locally, the health system is gradually returning services and reopening clinics with extra safety precautions and measures to stop the spread of the virus in the community.

“As we continue to bring back more services and reopen facilities, we will do it the right way and with safety at top of mind,” Hartle said. “We’re here for our community and are ready to provide safe care.”