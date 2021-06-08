 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gas pump knocked over at Carlisle Speedway store Sunday
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Gas pump knocked over at Carlisle Speedway store Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Speedway gas pump

A knocked-over gas pump at the Carlisle Speedway at York and Trindle roads generated a “nonemergency response” from the local fire service on Sunday, according to the borough.

 Tammie Gitt, The Sentinel

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A knocked-over gas pump at the Carlisle Speedway at York and Trindle roads generated a “nonemergency response” from the local fire service on Sunday, according to the borough.

The pump remained on its side Monday at the gas station with yellow caution tape around the pump area. A clerk at the store said someone backed into the pump and knocked it over.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News