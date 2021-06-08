Gas pump knocked over at Carlisle Speedway store Sunday

Support Local Journalism
A knocked-over gas pump at the Carlisle Speedway at York and Trindle roads generated a “nonemergency response” from the local fire service on Sunday, according to the borough.
The pump remained on its side Monday at the gas station with yellow caution tape around the pump area. A clerk at the store said someone backed into the pump and knocked it over.
