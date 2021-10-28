Game commission warns of increasing activity of deer

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking drivers be on alert with deer becoming increasingly active and with Daylight Savings soon to put more vehicles on the road when deer move the most.

The commission said deer become active in autumn with the lead-up to the fall breeding season. Around this time, many yearling bucks will leave areas where they were born and travel to find new ranges, sometimes several dozen miles away. Adult bucks are also more often cruising their home ranges in search of does, whom they may chase when they encounter, according to the commission.

When Daylight Savings ends on Nov. 7, there will also be increased activity between dusk and dawn.

“While the peak of the rut still is a few weeks off, deer already have ramped up their activity and are crossing roads more frequently,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “While motorists – at all times of year – should remain alert while driving and be on the lookout for whitetails, it’s especially important now and in the coming weeks.”

Pennsylvania drivers are some of the most likely to encounter deer or other large animals, with a recent report showing that the state leads the country in animal-collision insurance claims in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The commission said drivers should pay attention to roads with "deer crossing" signs, as well as be on the lookout for other deer when they see one cross the road. The commission said deer often travel in groups and walk single file.

If the deer dies in a collision, Pennsylvania residents may claim the carcass by calling the commission's region office representing the county where the deer was struck. The region office covering Cumberland County is the Southcentral Region and can be reached at 814-643-1831.

An agency dispatcher will collect the information needed to provide a free permit number, which the caller should write down.

A resident must call within 24 hours of taking possession of the deer, and anyone in a Chronic Wasting Disease management area (including Cumberland County) are prohibited from removing high-risk deer parts (essentially the head and backbone) from out of the area.

To report a dead deer for removal from state roads, drivers can call PennDOT at 1-800-FIX-ROAD.

If a deer is injured and does not move on itself, drivers can report it to the Game Commission region office or other local law-enforcement agency, and the commission can direct the proper person to put it down, if needed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0