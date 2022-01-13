Game commission seeks help with turkey flock reporting

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public's help in finding turkeys to trap for ongoing and new turkey projects.

The commission is asking residents to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Residents can report sightings online at pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey.

Residents will be asked to provide the date of the sighting, the location and the type of land (public, private or unknown) where the birds were seen.

The commission will then assess the sites for the potential to trap turkeys. They will not be moved, but rather have their legs banded and released on-site. In four Wildlife Management Units, the commission will also outfit a sampling of turkeys with GPS transmitters for monitoring over time.

The commission said trapping the turkeys during winter is part of its ongoing population monitoring, as well as the launch of its large-scale hen study. The commission will look at how landscape and weather affects hen nest rates, nest success, poult survival, predation, habitat use and movement.

“It’s going to be the largest turkey project we’ve ever conducted, with the hope of answering many questions regarding current hen population dynamics,” said Mary Jo Casalena, the commission's turkey biologist.

