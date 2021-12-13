Game Commission: One person bitten, three dogs attacked by possible rabid fox in Hampden Township

The Pennsylvania Game Commission issued a warning Monday for a possible rabid fox roaming in Hampden Township.

Commission officials said one person was bitten and three dogs were treated at veterinary clinics after tangling with a fox in three incidents within a 24-hour period on Friday. The incidents took place within 0.4 miles of each other in Hampden Township, according to the news release.

Game Commission officials said the public can call the Southcentral Regional Office at (814) 643-1831 if they see a fox on their property behaving abnormally. According to the news release, PGC officials said it isn't necessarily concerning to see a fox during the day, or even uncommon for foxes to be curious and possibly observe humans or animals from a distance when healthy. But when one is sick, it does behave differently and poses a health concern to the public.

"Though diseases such as rabies affect individual animals differently, there are some abnormal behaviors an infected animal commonly might exhibit," the news release reads. "Some animals act aggressively for no apparent reason, whereas others may act lethargic and very tame. An animal may stagger or circle in one area, or they may have partial paralysis or salivate uncontrollably.

"In wildlife, rabies is an always fatal disease and once clinical signs occur, an infected animal typically dies within seven days."

