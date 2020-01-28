Furry Friends to host annual Strikes for Strays Bowlathon

The Furry Friends Network will host the 17th annual Strikes for Strays Bowlathon fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Trindle Bowl on East Trindle Road in Hampden Township.

The nonprofit animal rescue runs the bowlathon each year to help underwrite veterinary costs for homeless dogs and cats that are taken into the organization's foster and adoption program.

The bowling event will open with registration packet pickup and lunch from noon to 1 p.m., followed by bowling from 1 to 4 p.m.

The cost to register is $50 per bowler and includes lunch, three games, shoe rental, bowling game prizes, 10 raffle tickets and a 2020 promotional item.

Bowlers of all ages are invited to participate, with 6-member teams recommended. Individuals and teams with fewer than six members will be combined on the day of the event, in order to ensure a consistent start and finish for all bowlers.

Advance registration is required by no later than Feb. 19, and 6-member teams that register on or before Feb. 1 will receive 200 complimentary raffle tickets. Those who raise $250 or more in sponsorship donations, not including registration fee, will be given 50 raffle tickets.