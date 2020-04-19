Funeral homes adjust to new services, technology in time of pandemic

“We’ll be able to fit them in,” he said.

Buhrig creates virtual gatherings using Zoom or other video conferencing technology. The funeral home has added telephone conferencing through the video system to accommodate those who do not have computers or who are not comfortable with them.

Buhrig also offers the option of a drive-thru viewing, but no one has chosen to do it yet.

Funeral homes offer families the opportunity to say goodbye to their loved one, though the number of family members allowed in the view the deceased may be limited.

Buhrig, for example, schedules times for family members to come in and even makes sure to have the cars parked in a checkerboard pattern in the parking lot to ensure further social distancing. When the families are in the building, they don’t have to touch anything and the funeral home disinfects the building between each scheduled visit.

Those opting for burial can have a small service for fewer than 10 people, hold the graveside service and then opt for a public service later, Hoffman said.