Funeral for Citizen's Fire Company firefighter Jerome Guise closed to public Saturday

The funeral for Jerome Guise, the Citizen's Fire Company firefighter who died while fighting a house fire on Monday, has been closed to everyone except the family and fire companies who responded to the fire, according to a post on the fire company's Facebook page Friday.
Guise died while fighting a house fire in Monroe Township. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday.
According to the post, it was decided to limit attendance at the funeral in response to federal, state and local guidance over the coronavirus pandemic.
His funeral will be held at Carlisle Evangelical Free Church at 290 Petersburg Road, Carlisle.
Those who want to see the procession as it passes by can find places to watch along this route.
- Left turn from Carlisle Evangelical Free Church onto Petersburg Road
- Right turn onto Fairview Street
- Right turn onto Forge Road
- Bear right onto Walnut Street, which turns into Park Drive
- Park Drive becomes Mill Street in Mount Holly Springs
- Left turn onto Baltimore Avenue
- Right turn onto West Pine Street
- Right turn onto Chestnut Street with a pause at the Fire Station
According to Mount Holly Springs Borough, some roads will be closed for the funeral and procession. The borough said there will be no parking on Chestnut Street and West Butler Street from Chestnut Street to Mooreland Avenue from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Other roads that will be affected are Harman Street, Mooreland Avenue, Trine Avenue, North Walnut Street, Baltimore Avenue and Watts Street.
The borough expects traffic will be affected for the majority of Saturday until the afternoon hours, with the procession likely to start between noon and 1 p.m. and last several hours. The borough said this will likely cause major traffic delays on Route 34, especially since several thousand public safety workers are expected to attend, along with 800 fire apparatus from Pennsylvania and surrounding states.