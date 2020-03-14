Funeral for Citizen's Fire Company firefighter Jerome Guise closed to public Saturday

The funeral for Jerome Guise, the Citizen's Fire Company firefighter who died while fighting a house fire on Monday, has been closed to everyone except the family and fire companies who responded to the fire, according to a post on the fire company's Facebook page Friday.

Guise died while fighting a house fire in Monroe Township. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

According to the post, it was decided to limit attendance at the funeral in response to federal, state and local guidance over the coronavirus pandemic.

His funeral will be held at Carlisle Evangelical Free Church at 290 Petersburg Road, Carlisle.

Those who want to see the procession as it passes by can find places to watch along this route.

Left turn from Carlisle Evangelical Free Church onto Petersburg Road

Right turn onto Fairview Street

Right turn onto Forge Road

Bear right onto Walnut Street, which turns into Park Drive

Park Drive becomes Mill Street in Mount Holly Springs

Left turn onto Baltimore Avenue

Right turn onto West Pine Street

Right turn onto Chestnut Street with a pause at the Fire Station