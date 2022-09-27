Funeral arrangements set, GoFundMe arranged for Carlisle girl who died in pedestrian crash in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday

Funeral arrangements have been established and GoFundMe is in place for a Carlisle girl who died in Wildwood, New Jersey, Saturday.

Lindsay Weakland, 18 and a 2022 Cumberland Valley High School grad, died when a driver struck another car and then hit two pedestrians in Wildwood around 9:35 p.m. Saturday. Weakland was one of the pedestrians.

Police did not say what happened to the other pedestrian, but said a passenger in the struck vehicle, Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, New Jersey, died at a hospital from injuries suffered in the crash.

Weakland is the daughter of Mark and Sharon Weakland of Carlisle. Her funeral is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Monday at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg. Viewings will be held at Buhrig from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday.

A GoFundMe page has been established on behalf of the family to raise money to help with funeral costs. "While this family is going through this unexpected tragedy I am hoping to relieve some of the burden for them," the GoFundMe post reads. "This fund is to help with any unexpected funeral expenses."

A Pittsburgh man, Gerald J. White, 37, faces multiple charges in connection with the crash, including two counts of death by auto and a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Officials connected the crash with a car rally, which local officials say took place without any municipal approvals and despite concerns expressed by police and the Wildwood government.

On Monday, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said he is weighing filing charges against the event organizers, and other local officials are calling for state or even national action to make sure nothing similar happens again.