Funding sought for project to restore Sheepford Road Bridge into bicycle and pedestrian crossing

York and Cumberland counties have joined forces with other regional entities to apply for a state funding program that could provide up to $1.3 million to help restore the historic Sheepford Road Bridge into a bicycle and pedestrian crossing that prohibits motorized vehicles.

“This has been a long process with many twists, turns and compromises, but in the end, we hope it will serve as an example of how community and government can come together for the sake of preserving what it is important, our history,” said project organizer Janice Lynx, executive director of the West Shore Historical Society.

The single-lane 1887 truss bridge that spans 114 feet over Yellow Breeches Creek between Lower Allen Township and Fairview Township in York County was closed by the state Department of Transportation in early 2020 due to structural deterioration.

Initially, the community landmark faced possible demotion until Lynx, who lives near the bridge in Fairview Township, founded the Friends of Sheepford Road Bridge group in 2019. The grassroots effort to save and preserve the structure has since transformed into a committee of the West Shore Historical Society Committee.

Last month, York County commissioners authorized the York County Planning Commission and HRG engineers “to work with” the Cumberland County Planning Department and the West Shore Historic Society to submit a final grant application for $1.3 million to PennDOT's 2021 Transportation Alternative Set-aside, or TASA program, for rehabilitation of the historic crossing.

Cumberland County commissioners authorized a similar action at their September board meeting, confirmed Kirk Stoner, director of the Cumberland County Planning Department. Both counties agreed to the move after authorizing engineers to evaluate the bridge’s condition in July.

The state grant application was submitted by York County on behalf of all parties on Oct. 13.

“We look at everything for this as both counties. We’ve worked together jointly and very closely with Cumberland County. We also give applause to the West Shore Historical Society, as we’re working very closely with them, also,” said Heather Bitner, senior transportation planner at York County Planning Commission.

Project construction is estimated to take around a year to complete, but a definitive start date is pending notification of state TASA funds early next year.

The TASA program provides funding for projects and activities defined as “transportation alternatives,” according to PennDOT’s website. This definition includes on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities, environmental mitigation, trails purposed for transportation, and safe routes to school projects.

Stoner said that local planners have rejected restoring Sheepford Road Bridge to accommodate motor vehicles due to prohibitive estimated costs and low traffic volumes. Instead, the structure is slated to reopen to foot and bicycle traffic only.

“Today’s heavy vehicles aren’t comparable to the weight of the type vehicles that were used when the bridge originally was built (in 1887),” Bitner noted.

The metal truss Sheepford Road Bridge was fabricated 134 years ago by the Phoenix Bridge Company, of Phoenixville, and erected onsite by company agents Dean & Westbrook. Its existing Phoenix column, patented by the bridge company in 1861, further increases the local landmark’s historical significance, project organizers said. The Eiffel Tower was built using Phoenix columns in 1889 after its architect spotted the multiple-welded design in Philadelphia.

In October 2020, commissioner boards representing each of the two counties approved a motion allowing the group until October 2022 to find a new owner for the bridge and raise funds needed for restoration before permanent closure and possible demolition. The bridge is currently owned by Cumberland and York counties with plans to transfer ownership to West Shore Historical Society once the restoration project is completed.

In June 2021, the historic bridge was placed on Cumberland County’s Register of Historic Places, with a commemorative plaque placed on its Upper Allen side.

“Friends of the Sheepford Road Bridge has worked for over two years to bring public awareness to the potential loss of the historic Sheepford Road Bridge. We are very pleased that York and Cumberland county commissioners have recognized the importance of this rare Phoenix column bridge as a link to our past, an important part of our community, and have submitted an application for PennDOT TASA funding to preserve the bridge for pedestrian use,” Lynx stated this week.

Donations can be made online through the West Shore Historical Society’s website, https://westshorehistoricalsociety.org, The organization is collecting funds for the bridge’s long-term maintenance and insurance, as well as its ongoing operations.

In a related item, the Cumberland County Historical Society is presenting Friends of Sheepford Road Bridge with its 2021 William Foshag Preservation Award at the Historical Society’s annual dinner Tuesday night.

“Cumberland County Historical Society is excited to chose the Friends of the Sheepford Road Bridge for our William Foshag Award. Janice (Lynx) and the Friends of the Sheepford Road Bridge have had amazing momentum with their project and can show others working on preservation projects what hard work and dedication can do,” Cumberland County Historical Society Director Tristan Milazzo said this week.

Foshag was an area resident interested in historic preservation whose estate included a monetary gift to Cumberland County Historical Society. Funds are used for the annual Foshag Award, preservation initiatives and workshops in the county, Milazzo said.

