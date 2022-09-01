Fuel temporarily unavailable at a Turnpike service plaza starting Sept. 6

A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6.

The Sideling Hill Service Plaza in Fulton County will not have gas or diesel fuel starting Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m., the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said in a news release Thursday. Restrooms, convenience stores, and food options will remain open inside the Sideling Hill Service Plaza.

The fuel will be unavailable at that service plaza for a period of approximately 10 weeks. The fuel provider for the turnpike, 7-Eleven, will be replacing the underground fuel tanks, fuel lines and installing new dispensers at the plaza’s fuel pumps.

Turnpike officials said drivers should not stop for fuel at the Sideling Hill services plaza, with the Cumberland Valley Service Plaza the next option for fuel if traveling eastbound. Drivers on the westbound side can stop at the North Midway Plaza for fuel.