The rush was on to salvage two rail cars trapped inside the burning building.

It was almost 3 a.m. on May 29, 1909, and the shops of the Frog, Switch & Manufacturing Co. were engulfed in flames.

The fire would destroy the Carlisle plant in less than an hour.

“Two cars owned by the Cumberland Valley Railway company were in the shop on the west side,” The Sentinel reported later that day. “A train crew backed an engine and tender alongside the burning structure, and coupling the cars, drew them out.

“It was spectacular,” the newspaper article reads. “The cars were aflame and one was apparently being consumed even after being taken a goodly distance down the tracks.”

For 125 years, Frog, Switch has been a part of the ebb and flow of Carlisle industry. In its heyday, the company prospered with the railroad boom before cashing in as a major supplier of parts for rock crushers.

On June 30, this family business and Carlisle institution ceased production, closing the books on a colorful history that included a dramatic comeback from the disastrous 1909 fire.

Back from the brink

The excitement started just after 2:15 a.m. as night watchman Thomas McBride was making his rounds during what seemed to be a routine shift. But just then he spotted a fire flare up near a partition between the blacksmith shop and the loading shed. He had passed through that area only minutes before and saw nothing out of the ordinary.

He blew the factory whistle before heading for the nearest alarm box to summon local firefighters. Though volunteers arrived within minutes, it was already too late. Frog, Switch would be a smoking ruin.

“It was an awful sight,” The Sentinel reported. “The reflection of the fire could be seen for miles around. Viewing the fire from a distance one could see ... that the destruction would be total.

“The Frog, Switch works were probably at this time in the most prosperous era of their history,” the 1909 article reads. “Orders large ones were plentiful and men worked three nights a week. It was a pitiful sight to see many of the employees of Carlisle’s most substantial industry standing about — watching the fire eat up every vestige of what was yesterday their industrial home, the place where they earned their bread and butter. Hard was the heart that could not sympathize with them.”

It could have easily ended there. The shops were destroyed. The equipment was demolished. Fire insurance was in doubt. But company president John Hays vowed to rebuild from what he claimed was the work of an arsonist.

Within a year, Frog, Switch was back in operation and profitable again. Since then, The Sentinel has published numerous articles on the history of thes company drawing material from an official account written by Raphael Smead Hays II, the great-grandson of John Hays, its most important leader.

Origins

The roots of Frog, Switch go back to 1840 when the parent company was a foundry and machine shop owned by Franklin Gardner. At the time, it was located at the corner of East High and Bedford streets.

By 1879, the company was producing steam engines, rail cars, grain drills, wood and iron products, mill castings and a host of other products, according to the F. Gardner and Co. letterhead. Two years later, in 1881, the name was changed to F. Gardner and Sons.

From there, the company took advantage of the booming railroad industry by building a plant on 13 acres north of Trindle Road, its present location. It became the Carlisle Manufacturing Co. in 1882 and was producing railroad cars at a rate of five per day, according to the official history.

The company’s success led to an expansion of its product line in 1884 to include railroad crossings and its namesake — frogs and switches. A frog is a device on railroad tracks used to keep cars on the proper rails at intersections or switches. The design resembles the hind leg of a frog, hence the name.

Within a decade, the economy started to change. In 1893, Grover Cleveland started his second term as U.S. president. The nation went into a depression, triggered, in part, by the same railroad boom that had boosted company sales and increased its profits. Within four months, 74 railroads operating 30,000 miles of track went broke.

But instead of scaling back, in 1896, the company started producing cellar grates, sash weights, hog and horse troughs, cistern boxes, castings and well drilling equipment. That same year, however, the company showed severe financial problems brought on, in part, by a disastrous loss on Cuban railroad cars that did not fit customer specifications. Rather than have the cars returned, the company took a large cut in the price.

Enter the legacy

John Hays first turns up in the history of Frog, Switch as a signatory in the 1882 incorporation of the Carlisle Manufacturing Co. Eventually, he became the chairman of the executive committee and, during his tenure, the frog and switch department of the enterprise prospered, though the company as a whole failed to turn a profit.

This forced the company into a public sale, during which John Hays and others bought the land and the buildings that housed the frog and switch department. In 1898, they incorporated a new entity called the Manufacturing Co., which focused on railroad switches, crossings and frogs. This represented the start of the 125-year history of the company in its current form.

In 1907, the name was changed to the Frog, Switch and Manufacturing Co. Two years later, the fire gutted the Carlisle property, prompting Hays to lead the charge to rebuild the plant in the hope of turning a profit.

Since its 1898 inception, Frog, Switch has been run primarily by John Hays and his descendants. In recent years, the focus has been on producing manganese steel castings for crushing machines used in the mining industry.

Recently, the board of directors determined that it was impossible for Frog, Switch to continue due to international competition and the prohibitive costs of capital improvements necessary to keep the foundry competitive, according to a news release issued last week announcing the closure.

In 2008, Frog, Switch employed 240 workers in Carlisle. Over time, uncompetitive production lines were shuttered until a single vacuum mold line remained. That line serviced mining customers in the Mesabi Iron Range of northern Minnesota.

Amsted Global Solutions has been the exclusive distributor for all Frog, Switch parts since 2022. Amsted will continue to supply manganese steel castings to Frog, Switch customers. As of this June, 30 workers were employed at the Carlisle plant, 23 of whom are covered under a collective bargaining agreement with United Steelworkers.

The founder

In late May 1909, Frog, Switch employed about 115 workers who found themselves out of a job after the fire. Hays released a statement vowing to rehire as many workers as possible once the business recovered.

Under his leadership, the company went from producing 2,000 frogs and switches in 1898 to producing 15,000 to 18,000 per year in the lead-up to the fire. Trained as an attorney, Hays spent his retirement years managing Frog, Switch.

Born west of Carlisle in 1837, Hays graduated from Dickinson College in 1857 and was admitted to the bar two years later. Though he despised slavery, Hays opposed the abolitionists. He thought bringing slaves to the North would give them false hope and leave them stranded.

Hay fought for the Union during the Civil War and was shot eight times during his military service. He carried a bullet in his leg for the rest of his life. Upon his discharge from the Army, he returned to Carlisle and resumed his law practice.

He obtained positions of influence including president of the Carlisle Deposit Bank, owner of the Carlisle Herald newspaper, a delegate to the 1880 Republican national convention and president of the Carlisle Gas and Water Co.

At one point, Hays had a dispute with Carlisle when he believed that the borough council wanted to charge Frog, Switch a higher rate for electricity to subsidize lower residential rates. He used his influence to temporarily cut off power to the homes of borough councilmen.

In 1913, Frog, Switch built a manganese steel foundry that opened the company to new product lines and markets. That enabled the company to outlast its namesake frog and switch operation.

Hayes died in 1921 at age 84.