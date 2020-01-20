Frigid temperatures roll into Cumberland County this week after weekend's icy mess

After this weekend's icy mess on Saturday, Cumberland County residents can settle in for frigid temperatures to start the week.

The ABC27 forecast calls for lows in the teens Monday and Tuesday night with windchill factors in single digits for the region. Monday will start off breezy and chilly with clouds decreasing throughout the morning. Monday night will be clear and cold with lows dipping into the upper teens.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said the cold stretch of weather will last through Wednesday with overnight lows in the teens and high temperatures in the low to mid-30s. The good news is that dry weather and sunshine will dominate the weather so no wintry precipitation to worry about during this stretch.

Temperatures do moderate back into the 40s by late-week, Thackara said. He said a system could bring us some rain or perhaps a wintry mix next Saturday, but at this point, it doesn’t look to be a huge deal with above-freezing temperatures.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0