The Friends of the Conodoguinet Greenway released their findings from a study about the feasibility and optimal route of a recreational trail that will connect East Pennsboro Township, Hampden Township and Camp Hill.

“After more than a year of public meetings, stakeholder input and engineering reviews, the Conodoguinet Greenway has reached a major milestone toward becoming reality, with the release of a feasibility study that includes concrete recommendations for the multi-use trail in Cumberland County, PA,” the group said in a news release.

The study, conducted by Simone Collins Landscape Architecture of Norristown, was funded by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and matched by a Cumberland County land partnership grant, according to the group. The three host municipalities and private donors also contributed funds for the study.

The trail is proposed to begin at the western edge of Hampden Township at Lambs Gap Road, and roughly follows the creek to its confluence with the Susquehanna River in East Pennsboro Township.

The proposed trail consists of 10 miles of existing on-road trails with new signage and pavement markings, 3.74 miles of existing off-road trails, 2.12 miles of new sidewalks, and 4.58 miles of new off-road trails, according to the study. Three new pedestrian bridges are also proposed.

The optimal route for the trail was determined in a process that lasted 14 months, according to the study. The project committee consisted of representatives from the three municipalities and the county. A public opinion survey with more than 500 respondents was also used. There were four public meetings, several committee meetings, and two meetings with each of the three host communities, according to the study.

The three bridges are estimated to cost about $18.57 million to construct. An additional estimated $3.77 million will be needed for other parts of the trail, according to the study. The group plans to fund the trail primarily by grants and fundraising, according to the group.

“It should also be noted that each of the three communities has generally supported the concept of pedestrian and bicycle trails in their municipality through their individual, past planning efforts,” the group said in the study.

The planning process with the three host municipalities will begin next month. There is no timetable for how long the process will take.

Those interested in joining the greenway effort should visit the group’s website or contact it directly at conodoguinetgreenway@gmail.com.