Freed to resign as U.S. attorney

David Freed, who was formerly Cumberland County’s district attorney, is stepping down from his post as U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania after a little over three years on the job.

The federal justice department announced Monday night that Freed would resign effective midnight on Jan. 1. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler will assume the role under federal vacancies law, the department wrote in a release.

“For the past three years, I have had the great fortune to work with the highly skilled attorneys and staff in the Middle District of Pennsylvania,” Freed said in the release. “It is an office blessed with experienced and dedicated leaders, and colleagues who truly understand the importance of working together for the benefit of their fellow citizens.”

Freed said he was “enormously privileged” to have the opportunity to serve. He was Cumberland County’s district attorney for 12 years before receiving the endorsement of both Pennsylvania senators — Republican Pat Toomey and Democrat Bob Casey — to be appointed to the federal position by President Donald Trump.