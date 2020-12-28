Freed to resign as U.S. attorney

David Freed, who was formerly Cumberland County’s district attorney, is stepping down from his post as U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania after a little over three years on the job.
The federal justice department announced Monday night that Freed would resign effective midnight on Jan. 1. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler will assume the role under federal vacancies law, the department wrote in a release.
“For the past three years, I have had the great fortune to work with the highly skilled attorneys and staff in the Middle District of Pennsylvania,” Freed said in the release. “It is an office blessed with experienced and dedicated leaders, and colleagues who truly understand the importance of working together for the benefit of their fellow citizens.”
Freed said he was “enormously privileged” to have the opportunity to serve. He was Cumberland County’s district attorney for 12 years before receiving the endorsement of both Pennsylvania senators — Republican Pat Toomey and Democrat Bob Casey — to be appointed to the federal position by President Donald Trump.
“I have had the incredible opportunity to work with our brave men and women in law enforcement nearly every day for the past 20 years and continue to be amazed by their commitment to their fellow citizens,” Freed said. “I have witnessed first-hand the fortitude and grace of victims of crime, and have taken to heart the awesome responsibility of speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves.”
Freed has been involved in a number of high-profile investigations during his tenure, including the break-up of an alleged statewide drug ring, and the investigation of a series of sexual assault accusations at the Naval Support Activity in Mechanicsburg.
Freed was also embroiled in a political controversy this year when he decided to publicly announce an investigation into military ballots in Luzerne County that were “discarded,” and disclosed that most of the ballots were votes for Trump.
The matter turned out not to be a conspiracy or election fraud, but a mistake by the contractor hired to sort them.
But Freed’s move to disclose the investigation before those details were available provided fuel for Trump’s baseless claims about widespread voter fraud, and the inquiry was used by the White House as a campaign tool, leading to accusations that Freed was politicizing the matter.
Freed is a graduate of Camp Hill High School, Washington and Lee University, and Penn State-Dickinson School of Law. He resides in Camp Hill.
