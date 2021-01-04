Freed to join McNees after stepping down as federal attorney

Former Cumberland County District Attorney and now-former U.S. Attorney David Freed has joined Harrisburg law firm McNees Wallace & Nurick, the firm announced Monday, just days after Freed’s resignation from his federal job.

Freed announced his departure as the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania a week ago. His resignation was effective Jan. 1, according to the federal justice department.

“Dave Freed has built an impressive career as one of Pennsylvania’s preeminent and most respected prosecutors over the past two decades,” McNees’ Chair Brian Jackson said in a press release. “He brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge that will greatly benefit our clients and be a tremendous asset to McNees.”

Freed to resign as U.S. attorney The federal justice department announced Monday night that Freed, 50, would resign effective midnight on Jan. 1. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler will assume the role under federal vacancies law, the department wrote in a release.

Freed was appointed in late 2017 by President Donald Trump to be central Pennsylvania’s federal prosecutor, receiving bipartisan Senate endorsement. Prior to that, Freed spent 12 years as Cumberland County’s DA.

“I am excited to use my strategic and tactical problem-solving skills to further the McNees Wallace & Nurick mission of providing superior value to clients while acting with creativity and integrity,” Freed said in the release. “I am thrilled to join this dynamic organization.”

McNees also announced that James Clancy, who until recently served as assistant U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, would join the firm along with Freed.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.