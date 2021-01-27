Free community-based COVID-19 testing site set for AHEC Thursday through Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will offer free community-based COVID-19 testing Jan. 28-Feb. 1.

Testing for people age 3 and older will be held at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center, 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Up 450 patients will be able to be tested per day with testing done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No appointment is necessary for the testing and patients are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Those who want to be tested are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card. Registration will be completed on site.

It will take two to seven days for test results to be returned. Those who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results. Those who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Those who live with the person being tested should also stay at home.

Those who test positive will receive a phone call with results while those who test negative will receive an email containing a secure PDF.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.