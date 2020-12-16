Franklin County gets pop-up COVID-19 testing site open to public

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that Cumberland County saw 195 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (285) and confirmed positive tests (168), the county saw about 37% of its tests come back positive Wednesday.

In the southcentral region, York County had 421 new cases Wednesday, Dauphin County 202 cases, Lebanon County 105 cases, Blair County 103, and Franklin County 102 cases.

The Health Department reported 10,049 additional cases of COVID-19 for the state Wednesday, with 278 additional deaths. That's the most reported deaths in a single day since May 7 for the state.

There department reports 6,295 people hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,264 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In Cumberland County, the number of hospitalizations decreased by one from Tuesday. There were 157 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tuesday's report. Of those, 30 are in the ICU, an increase of three, and 19 are on ventilators.

In the Keystone Health Care Coalition, which includes Cumberland County and the southcentral region with Centre and Lancaster counties, the department on Wednesday reported that the number of COVID-19 admissions in hospitals is dropping significantly from Monday's peak, though the number of medical/surgical beds available is also dropping. According to the department, only 23.2% of beds are currently available, down from 25.5% the day before.