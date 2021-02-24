Four restaurants closed statewide last week for COVID-19 order violations, Agriculture Department says

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said its inspectors closed four restaurants between Feb. 15 and Feb. 21 for violating COVID-19 mitigation orders from the Department of Health and Gov. Tom Wolf.

The restaurants were Village Café on Old Philadelphia Pike in Gordonville, Lancaster County; Fire & Ice Smokehouse & Creamery on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax, Dauphin County; White Horse Luncheonette on Old Philadelphia Pike in Gap, Lancaster County and Sunny Cupboard on Route 183 in Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County.

From Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, the department’s Bureau of Food Safety performed 486 inspections statewide related to COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions .

The department said 28 of the inspections were complaint-driven and 21 complaints were related to COVID-19 mitigation measures. The department received 502 food facility COVID-19 related complaints, 76 of which were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.

Nine restaurants were inspected in Cumberland County, including one COVID-19 related complaint.

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions can be found on the Department of Agriculture’s website.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

