Four residents at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center test positive for COVID-19
Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

 provided by Cumberland County

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center announced Friday that four residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The residents, who tested positive Friday morning, are in isolation in their rooms, according to a news release from the county. All residents and staff are being tested for the virus. Testing will continue weekly, until there are no positive cases. All families have been notified.

All visitation has ceased for the safety of the residents, staff and visitors, with an exception for end-of-life needs.

Since the pandemic began, 12 staff members and six residents have tested positive for the virus.

Claremont continues to follow CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines for its residents and employees.

