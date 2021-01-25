Four notices of violation issued in Harrisburg region during COVID-19 mitigation enforcement

Four businesses in the Harrisburg region received COVID-19 mitigation violation notices from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24.

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 34 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region between Friday and Sunday. No warnings were issued in the region.

Across the state, officers visited 470 businesses, issuing 30 warnings and 17 notices of violation.

According to the bureau, there were five violations in the Allentown region, two violations each in Wilkes-Barre, Pittsburgh and Punxsutawney, and one violation each in Philadelphia and Williamsport.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.