Four notices of violation issued in Harrisburg region during COVID-19 mitigation enforcement

Four businesses in the Harrisburg region received COVID-19 mitigation violation notices from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24.
Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 34 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region between Friday and Sunday. No warnings were issued in the region.
Across the state, officers visited 470 businesses, issuing 30 warnings and 17 notices of violation.
According to the bureau, there were five violations in the Allentown region, two violations each in Wilkes-Barre, Pittsburgh and Punxsutawney, and one violation each in Philadelphia and Williamsport.