Four Diamonds mini-Thons at schools raise $5.7 million

Penn State Health on Friday announced that students from 208 school districts in Pennsylvania and four other states raised a total of $5.78 million for Four Diamonds and to fight childhood cancer.

The $5,778,903.93 raised through the K-12 school events benefits Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital, which assists families with children being treated for cancer. The fundraising total announced Friday was from events held during the 2021-22 school year.

The total from school districts in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia signifies a rebound from fundraising efforts during the pandemic, where less than half of this year's total was raised.

“We are so grateful for the remarkable young leaders whose energy, enthusiasm and unwavering dedication to conquering childhood cancer drive the Mini-THON movement,” said Suzanne Graney, executive director of Four Diamonds. “Each student leader is inspiring and empowering their student body and their community to join us as our partners in the fight to end childhood cancer for all kids around the world.”